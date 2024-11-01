Trump's Legal Gambit Post-Election: Déjà Vu at the Supreme Court?

After the 2020 election, Donald Trump initiated a series of legal challenges, arguing against the outcome. Despite some cases advancing to the Supreme Court, the conservative justices refused to hear his appeals. Trump's current campaign, marked by tight races, sees similar legal strategies potentially unfolding.

Present litigation, exceeding 196 cases across 40 states, highlights ongoing legal battles targeting election integrity. Spearheaded by the Republican National Committee, these efforts, however, have largely faced setbacks in courts, raising questions about their future effectiveness in overturning unfavorable outcomes.

The Pennsylvania mail-in ballot case and new legislation like the Electoral Count Reform Act could influence the next presidential race's legal landscape. While the Supreme Court retains potential involvement, it appears less likely unless the race's results are narrowly contested.

