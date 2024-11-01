Ukrainians Debate Impact of U.S. Election on War with Russia
The U.S. election's impact on the Ukraine-Russia war is hotly debated among Ukrainians. Some see a Trump victory as a potential alteration in U.S. support, while others anticipate continuity with a Harris win. Discontent with the current pace of aid adds to the tension.
Updated: 01-11-2024 20:50 IST
The impending U.S. election is a hot topic in Ukraine, sparking debate over its potential impact on the ongoing conflict with Russia.
With differing perspectives on candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, the election could shift the level and nature of support the U.S. provides to Ukraine.
As Ukraine faces significant battlefield losses, citizens and officials are questioning the effectiveness of current aid and the implications of the election's outcome.
(With inputs from agencies.)
