BJP Accuses Congress of Economic Instability in Karnataka

The BJP Karnataka unit on Friday expressed concerns over Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's cautioning advice to the state government, interpreting it as proof of looming economic instability. BJP state president B Y Vijayendra publicly framed this as a warning, taking to social media to criticize Congress's alleged unsustainable election promises.

In his statement, Vijayendra pointed to Kharge's recent remarks aimed at Maharashtra Congress, drawing parallels to Karnataka's situation. He argued that the advice to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar confirmed the perilous financial state caused by Congress's ambitious but unrealistic guarantees, meant to sway election results.

Vijayendra warned voters in poll-bound states, particularly Maharashtra and Jharkhand, of the potential consequences of Congress's electorally driven promises. These pledges, he said, have already tipped Karnataka, once a fiscally robust state, toward economic turmoil, cautioning against repetition in other regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)