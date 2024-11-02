Market Crosswinds: Elections and Fed Decision Poised to Sway Fortunes

As a crucial week dawns, Americans brace for significant financial developments with the presidency election and the Federal Reserve's upcoming interest rate decision.

The Nov. 5 election pits Donald Trump against Kamala Harris, sparking financial market turbulence. Investors expect volatility regardless of the outcome, as both candidates present distinct economic pathways.

Meanwhile, the Fed's decision will be keenly observed by investors. While the central bank may lower rates by 25 basis points, guidance on the future trajectory of monetary policy amid strong economic indicators remains crucial.

(With inputs from agencies.)