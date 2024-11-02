Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

The 2024 presidential election is already echoing the contentious aftermath of the 2020 election, with Donald Trump seeking to regain the presidency and facing Vice President Kamala Harris. Legal challenges have emerged even before Election Day, highlighting issues such as mail-in ballots, similar to disputes from four years ago.

Despite Trump's hope for judicial support, legal experts are doubtful. "The question isn't whether they're going to bring these claims," said David Becker of the Center for Election Innovation & Research. However, recent Supreme Court decisions have occasionally favored Trump's campaign, exemplifying the complex legal landscape.

The influx of lawsuits, totaling 196 across 40 states, raises concerns about the impact on public opinion, aiming to delegitimize outcomes. Although the Supreme Court previously decided an election in 2000, current experts like Wendy Weiser of NYU argue that scenarios for its involvement appear implausible.

(With inputs from agencies.)