Unveiling the Controversy: Allegations of Coercion in Maharashtra Politics
The Congress has demanded an investigation into alleged blackmail and coercion tactics used to bring Ajit Pawar into the NDA alliance. They claim these tactics involved breaching confidentiality and laws. The BJP, termed as 'washing machine', allegedly used these methods in Maharashtra against Ajit Pawar, whose corruption charges were highlighted by the opposition before 2014.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party has demanded a thorough investigation into the alleged use of 'blackmail' and 'coercion' by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to integrate Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Maharashtra.
This call for inquiry comes amid accusations from Congress's general secretary Jairam Ramesh, who has cited Ajit Pawar's declarations to highlight what he describes as the BJP's leverage of coercion and violation of the Official Secrets Act. Ramesh has spotlighted past allegations of corruption against Pawar, initially raised by the BJP when it was in opposition.
Describing the BJP's strategy as a 'washing machine,' Ramesh asserted that its influence is pronounced in Maharashtra, involving tactics such as the threat of legal action and breach of confidentiality norms to consolidate political power.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ajit Pawar
- coercion
- blackmail
- Maharashtra politics
- BJP
- NCP
- Congress
- Maharashtra
- political scandal
- NDA
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts Over Congress MLA's Alleged Remarks
Snapchat Trail: Inside the Contract Killing Plot Against NCP's Baba Siddiqui
Mumbai Police Suspend Security Guard After NCP Leader's Assassination
BJP Criticizes AAP Over Worsening Delhi Pollution
Sena-NCP Seat-Share Settlement Amidst Congress Tensions