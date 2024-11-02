Left Menu

Unveiling the Controversy: Allegations of Coercion in Maharashtra Politics

The Congress has demanded an investigation into alleged blackmail and coercion tactics used to bring Ajit Pawar into the NDA alliance. They claim these tactics involved breaching confidentiality and laws. The BJP, termed as 'washing machine', allegedly used these methods in Maharashtra against Ajit Pawar, whose corruption charges were highlighted by the opposition before 2014.

The Congress party has demanded a thorough investigation into the alleged use of 'blackmail' and 'coercion' by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to integrate Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Maharashtra.

This call for inquiry comes amid accusations from Congress's general secretary Jairam Ramesh, who has cited Ajit Pawar's declarations to highlight what he describes as the BJP's leverage of coercion and violation of the Official Secrets Act. Ramesh has spotlighted past allegations of corruption against Pawar, initially raised by the BJP when it was in opposition.

Describing the BJP's strategy as a 'washing machine,' Ramesh asserted that its influence is pronounced in Maharashtra, involving tactics such as the threat of legal action and breach of confidentiality norms to consolidate political power.

