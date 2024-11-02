FIR and Condemnation Follow Controversial Remarks by Shiv Sena Leader

In a significant political controversy, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC has condemned the remarks made by Arvind Sawant of the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction. Sawant's comments, perceived as derogatory towards women, have sparked backlash, leading to an FIR being registered at Nagpada police station under Sections 79 and 356(2) for outraging the modesty of women. The Election Commission and Women Commission have also taken note of the incident.

The row erupted after Sawant, a Member of Parliament within the faction led by Uddhav Thackeray, allegedly referred to Shaina as 'imported maal.' This derogatory phrase prompted Shaina to promptly file a complaint, leading authorities to take legal action against Sawant. The Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, expressed his disapproval and stated that such remarks might betray the ethos of the party's founder, Balasaheb Thackeray.

Despite facing severe criticism, Sawant has claimed innocence, stating he never directly mentioned Shaina's name and accused opponents of tarnishing his long-standing reputation. Meanwhile, with Maharashtra Assembly elections approaching on November 20, this controversy adds a crucial dimension to the political discourse, especially concerning women's respect and safety.

