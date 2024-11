Daniel Martindale, a U.S. citizen, has publicly announced his request for Russian citizenship after allegedly assisting Russian forces in Ukraine. During a Moscow press conference, Martindale revealed his past activities and expressed his intentions for future involvement with Russia.

Martindale's journey began in early 2022 when he entered Ukraine from Poland, just before the Russian invasion. He has since been involved in providing Russian forces with strategic information about Ukrainian infrastructure and has connected with pro-Russian forces in the Donetsk region.

Despite the gravity of his actions, Martindale maintains he is acting under his own will and aims to continue supporting Russian military efforts in Ukraine. His request for Russian citizenship reflects his aspirations to settle in Russia, a move he says has been a long-term goal.

(With inputs from agencies.)