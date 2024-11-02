Historic Presidential Artifacts Up for Grabs

In the lead-up to the U.S. election, a unique auction will capture the interest of presidential history enthusiasts. Lined up for bidding are exquisite relics, including a lock of George Washington's hair and a flag that accompanied Abraham Lincoln to his final resting place.

Scheduled later this month, the auction promises to offer some of the most significant objects related to American history. According to Arlan Ettinger, president of Guernsey's auction house, the items being put on the block have immense historical value and offer a rare glimpse into the past.

The event is expected to draw significant attention from collectors and history buffs alike, eager to own pieces of history from such influential figures in American governance.

