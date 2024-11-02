FBI Denounces Fraudulent Election Videos

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced on Saturday that a video circulating online, which asserts that the bureau captured three groups involved in ballot fraud, is fraudulent. Another video targeting Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris' husband was also deemed inauthentic by the agency.

As the nation approaches Election Day, the FBI reiterated that safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process remains a top priority. The agency is actively collaborating with state and local law enforcement agencies to tackle any threats posed to the elections and ensure public safety as voters participate in the democratic process.

The FBI emphasized that spreading false information about its operations not only misleads the public but also threatens the foundational elements of democracy by eroding trust in the electoral system.

(With inputs from agencies.)