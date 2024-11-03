Karnataka's Waqf Notice to Farmers Sparks Political Row

Karnataka Waqf and Minority Affairs Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan has accused the opposition BJP of distorting a notice issued to farmers regarding waqf lands. Speaking to news agency ANI, Khan mentioned that the temporary notice, which had been blown out of proportion, has now been retracted for further consideration.

During a recent interaction, Khan stated, "The BJP has exaggerated the issue, spreading misinformation nationwide. Following Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's orders, the notice has been revoked, and we're looking into the matter again." Previously, on November 2, the Chief Minister directed officials to immediately cancel all notices addressing waqf land issues, stressing that farmers should not face any disruptions, according to his office's statement.

The order followed a high-level meeting attended by top officials from the Departments of Revenue, Minority Welfare, and the Waqf Board. The Chief Minister expressed dissatisfaction with recent actions by select officials and pointed out that both JD(S) and BJP were allegedly manipulating the Waqf issue for political advantage, risking peace in the state.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also urged the public to dismiss any misinformation while instructing officials to handle the matter with sensitivity. However, Karnataka Legislative Council Leader of Opposition Chalavadi Narayanaswamy criticized the Chief Minister's decision, labeling it as an electoral "eyewash." He urged for the withdrawal of the 1974 gazette, arguing that simply withdrawing the notices doesn't resolve the farmers' problems.

(With inputs from agencies.)