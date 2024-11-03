Amit Shah Accuses Jharkhand CM of Harboring Infiltrators Amid Election Fray

In a recent address, Union Home Minister Amit Shah leveled serious accusations against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, asserting that the current administration undermines tribal safety by harboring Bangladeshi infiltrators. Shah confidently promised that a BJP-led government would reverse this trend and protect the rights of the tribal community.

Shah criticized the Soren government for allegedly failing to ensure women's safety, drawing parallels with BJP's record in Assam where infiltration has reportedly ceased. The Home Minister declared that the BJP is committed to protecting key aspects of Jharkhand's cultural and economic landscape: food, women, and land.

Amidst the heated rhetoric, Shah also took a swipe at the local administration in Jharkhand, as well as Bengal, for allegedly supporting infiltration. He urged voters to support BJP candidates in the upcoming elections, promising stringent measures against illegal immigration.

The Union Home Minister also commented on an ongoing controversy concerning Hemant Soren's age declaration in election affidavits, emphasizing the need for transparency as the model code of conduct comes into effect ahead of the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)