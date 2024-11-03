Left Menu

Amit Shah's Bold Promise to Secure Tribal Lands in Jharkhand

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized Jharkhand's JMM-led government for supporting Bangladeshi infiltrators for political gains. He pledged BJP's commitment to protecting tribal lands and increasing OBC reservation if elected. Shah highlighted BJP's efforts in tribal welfare, promising development and procurement initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 03-11-2024 14:37 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 14:37 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a vehement critique against Jharkhand's JMM-led government, accusing it of fostering Bangladeshi infiltrators for electoral gains. Shah claimed that such policies have destabilized Jharkhand's tribal demographics, especially in areas like Santhal Parganas and Kolhan.

Addressing a BJP rally in East Singhbhum, Shah vowed that a BJP administration would enact stringent laws to halt the transfer of tribal land to illegal immigrants, reclaim seized lands, and expel infiltrators. He pledged to bolster the OBC reservation to 27% while safeguarding other quotas.

Shah emphasized BJP's achievements under the Modi government, contrasting it with the prior UPA tenure. Promising to foster local economic development, Shah outlined plans for minimum support procurement of forest produce and timely paddy payments, urging votes for specific BJP candidates in the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

