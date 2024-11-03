Mahayuti in Full Swing: BJP Gears for Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Rahul Narwekar, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party and serving as Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly, voiced optimism on Sunday regarding the Mahayuti alliance's likelihood of forming the government once more in the state. He emphasized the party's strategic campaign plans and highlighted significant development projects carried out in Maharashtra.

"I am confident that the Mahayuti coalition will prevail in Maharashtra's upcoming assembly elections, owing to the extensive infrastructure improvements such as the coastal road, Atal Sethu, and Samruddhi Highway," Narwekar stated. As the BJP's candidate for the Colaba assembly seat, he will contend against Heera Nawaji Devasi from Congress.

Furthermore, Narwekar praised the 'Ladki Bahin Yojna,' a state initiative aiding women, asserting that the state's developmental achievements would ensure the government's re-election. On the topic of campaign efforts, he mentioned that the BJP boasts numerous star campaigners with wide appeal, enhancing the alliance's potential for success.

The BJP recently unveiled a roster of 40 star campaigners, including influential figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party leader Jagat Prakash Nadda, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Other significant names include Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Yogi Adityanath, Hemant Biswa Sarma, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Maharashtra's own key political figures like Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and several prominent state leaders are also featured.

Narwekar also critiqued the Maha Vikas Aghadi's recent actions, dismissing their capability to challenge the Mahayuti alliance's unity. He expressed confidence in Mahayuti's prospects for the Worli assembly seat, where their candidate Milind Deora faces Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray. The Maharashtra Assembly elections are slated for November 20, with results expected on November 23.

