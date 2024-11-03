Left Menu

CPI(ML) Liberation's Progressive Manifesto Aims to Transform Jharkhand

The CPI(ML) Liberation has unveiled its manifesto for the Jharkhand assembly elections, focusing on free electricity for agriculture, stronger healthcare, and resisting corporate exploitation. As part of the INDIA bloc, the party is contesting in four constituencies, advocating for corporate accountability and better opportunities for laborers and athletes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 03-11-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 18:03 IST
CPI(ML) Liberation's Progressive Manifesto Aims to Transform Jharkhand
  • Country:
  • India

The CPI(ML) Liberation has launched its manifesto ahead of the Jharkhand assembly elections, pledging to secure free electricity for agriculture and improve the healthcare infrastructure. The party is part of the INDIA bloc, aligning with other political entities to field candidates in four key constituencies.

Primarily focused on resisting the imposition of corporate interests, the manifesto promises to tackle displacement and unemployment caused by corporate policies. The CPI(ML) Liberation is committed to safeguarding farmers' land and advocating for the enforcement of the Fifth Schedule to protect Jharkhand's tribal communities.

Further commitments include enhanced gram sabhas, provision of government jobs for sports talents at the district level, and ensuring minimum wages with full benefits for MGNREGA workers. Healthcare improvement measures include making doctors and essential medicines available at local hospitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

