Election Tensions Rise as Race Nears Climax

With the U.S. presidential election fast approaching, concerns are mounting over the possibility of delayed results in Michigan. The Democratic-leaning city of Warren, having opted not to preprocess absentee ballots, might slow Michigan's vote tallying, raising early doubts about the state's final results.

Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate, has shown significant momentum, surpassing Donald Trump in recent Iowa polls. The support of women voters has been crucial to this turnaround in a state that has leaned Republican in past elections. Harris capitalized on campaign opportunities, including an appearance on 'Saturday Night Live'.

Amidst the fierce competition, both candidates are making strategic moves. Harris campaigns vigorously in Michigan, while Trump focuses on key eastern battleground states. As the election nears, both Democrats and Republicans brace for a tight race, with plans in place for any premature claims of victory by Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)