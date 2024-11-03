Kejriwal's March to Victory: Rallying Support Against BJP

Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP leader, urged Delhi's populace to back his party against the BJP to maintain developmental progress across the city. In a determined appeal during his 'padyatra,' Kejriwal highlighted the BJP's alleged disruption of vital projects.

The 'padyatras,' widespread marches across various assembly areas, aim to rally public support ahead of the February elections. Kejriwal's march in Rajouri Garden focused on reiterating AAP's commitment to reducing financial burdens on citizens.

Kejriwal promised to eliminate what he called 'inflated' water and electricity charges if re-elected, assuring voters of continued service benefits. However, the BJP has yet to respond to these assertions.

