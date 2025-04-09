Kharge Challenges BJP's Electoral Victory, Calls for Ballot Paper Elections

In a fiery address at the AICC session, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the BJP's victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections was fraudulent and unprecedented. Kharge strongly advocated for transitioning back to ballot paper elections, arguing that EVMs are manipulated to favor the ruling party.

Kharge accused the Modi government of selling government assets to crony capitalists and gradually dismantling democracy. He claimed that constitutional institutions are under attack and criticized the government's handling of parliamentary sessions, accusing it of stifling the opposition's voice and promoting communal polarization.

In his address, Kharge called for a nationwide caste census, alleging that the Modi government uses OBC status for political leverage without supporting their welfare. He also criticized rising fuel prices and the privatization trend, claiming it undermines SC, ST, and OBC reservations.

(With inputs from agencies.)