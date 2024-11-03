Left Menu

Tight Race in Battleground States Ahead of U.S. Election

As the U.S. presidential election approaches, a close race between Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump is underway. A poll shows Harris leading slightly in Nevada, North Carolina, and Wisconsin, while Trump is ahead in Arizona. The candidates are in tight contests in other key states.

With the U.S. presidential election just days away, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump are neck and neck in the crucial battleground states. According to the final poll by the New York Times and Siena College, Harris holds narrow leads in Nevada, North Carolina and Wisconsin, with Trump ahead in Arizona.

The survey, conducted between October 24 and November 2, 2023, polled 7,879 likely voters in seven states, indicating a close race within a 3.5% margin of error. About 40% of respondents have already cast their votes, with Harris leading this group by eight percentage points. Meanwhile, Trump is favored among those who are very likely to vote but have not yet done so.

Trump appears to be gaining ground in Pennsylvania, a state where Harris previously led by four percentage points in prior polls. Both candidates are making their final pushes in these pivotal states, with campaign stops planned this weekend in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, and Michigan.

