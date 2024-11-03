Final Polls Show Tight Race in Battleground States

With just days remaining before the U.S. presidential election, recent polls illuminate a fierce competition between Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump in key battleground states. The final New York Times/Siena College poll highlights the tight races involving these political figures.

According to the poll, Harris possesses narrow leads in Nevada, North Carolina, and Wisconsin, while Trump slightly edges out in Arizona. The candidates are in neck-and-neck matchups in Michigan, Georgia, and Pennsylvania—suggestive of a marginal tug-of-war that falls within a 3.5% margin of error.

Crucial voter preferences have emerged, with Harris leading significantly among those who have already cast their votes, while Trump commands support from those anticipated to vote imminently. In a key state like Pennsylvania, Trump seems to gain traction where Harris previously held a steady lead. Both candidates are intensifying their campaign efforts this weekend in these hotly contested regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)