Corruption Rails Against Serbia: A Deadly Train Station Collapse

Opposition activists in Belgrade are protesting against a deadly train station accident in Novi Sad. Blaming corruption and negligence, they demand accountability from President Vucic's administration. The accident killed 14 and injured three, prompting investigations into political and criminal responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 03-11-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 19:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Serbia

Hundreds of opposition activists took to the streets of Belgrade on Sunday, voicing outrage over a fatal incident at a railway station in northern Serbia. They allege that negligence and corruption were at the heart of the tragedy, which claimed 14 lives in Novi Sad last Friday.

Protesters, some carrying signs that read 'The blood is on your hands,' converged near government buildings, demanding accountability from President Aleksandar Vucic. 'We are all shaken and furious...the state is directly responsible for this,' said Djordje Dimitrijevic, a protest organizer.

While Serbia's ruling party denies the allegations, the Prime Minister vowed a thorough investigation. Authorities have already questioned 26 individuals and plan to summon more as they probe both criminal and political culpability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

