Moldova's Presidential Race: Sandu Takes the Lead
Maia Sandu is leading in Moldova's presidential runoff election with 50.28% of the votes counted, according to the Central Election Commission. Neither candidate, Sandu nor Alexander Stoianoglo, has declared victory or conceded defeat as the vote counting continues.
- Country:
- Moldova
In the Moldovan presidential runoff election, the incumbent candidate, Maia Sandu, currently leads with 50.28% of the vote, as announced by the Central Election Commission. The results are based on 92% of the votes counted so far.
Despite Sandu's lead, neither she nor her challenger, Alexander Stoianoglo, has claimed victory or conceded defeat. This indicates a competitive and closely watched electoral battle where outcomes are still not finalized.
The Moldovan electorate continues to await the final vote count, which will determine the next presidential term's direction and policies. Both candidates remain on standby as the counting progresses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
