Tight Race in Battleground States as Harris Faces Skepticism

In the final stretch of the U.S. presidential campaign, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are neck-and-neck in crucial battleground states. Harris made her appeal at a predominantly Black church in Detroit, emphasizing the need for action beyond prayer, while Trump held rallies in Pennsylvania, promoting his campaign with fiery rhetoric.

With over 77 million Americans already voting, polls indicate unfavorable opinions towards both candidates. However, strong backing from specific demographics persists, as Harris garners support from women and Trump gains traction among Hispanic men. Control of Congress is also contested, with Democrats and Republicans vying for dominance in the legislative branches.

Amidst heated campaign trails, Harris contends with criticism from Michigan's Arab American community over her stance on foreign policy. In response, Trump targeted these voters in Dearborn, promising to broker peace in the Middle East. With stakes high for the upcoming Election Day, Harris and Trump continue to focus on key states that could tip the scales in their favor.

(With inputs from agencies.)