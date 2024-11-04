Left Menu

Trump Urges Mandatory Voter ID Amid Voting Controversy

Donald Trump, former president and Republican candidate, expressed discontent over current voting patterns. He urged for mandatory voter ID and a return to paper ballots, accusing Democrats of opposing these measures to enable cheating. Trump highlighted the need for election integrity during a rally in Pennsylvania.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2024 04:15 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 04:15 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump voiced his dissatisfaction with existing voting patterns on Sunday, urging Americans to vote for him in what he termed the 'final battle' and advocating for mandatory voter ID.

Trump alleged that Democratic opposition to voter ID is a strategy to enable election fraud, describing those against it as 'crooked.' Addressing a Pennsylvania rally, he lamented the lack of discussion surrounding the issue, asserting that fear prevents others from speaking out.

The former president stressed the need for returning to paper ballots and criticized current election processes, suggesting they allow for manipulation. He also voiced disdain for Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris, labeling her and the Democratic party as corrupt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

