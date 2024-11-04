Sarma's Inflammatory Remarks Stir Political Storm in Jharkhand

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also co-chairs BJP's operations in Jharkhand, launched a scathing attack on the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) accusing them of backing 'infiltrators' in the state. Sarma called for the revocation of party registrations for those supporting such groups. His comments come as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit the Santhal Pargana region prior to the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections.

The controversy intensified after the INDIA bloc filed complaints against Sarma, claiming that JMM's stance implies support for alleged infiltrators. Responding to the allegations, Sarma said, 'Any political party endorsing infiltrators while opposing those who stand against infiltration should have their registrations cancelled.' These statements were made public on Sunday.

The INDIA bloc has pressed the Chief Electoral Officer of Jharkhand to take strong action against Sarma's purportedly 'inflammatory and divisive' remarks made during a November 1st rally in Sarath. The letter accompanying their complaint features a video, alleging Sarma's speech targeted Muslim minorities through derogatory remarks, fostering societal divides and potentially inciting violence in the lead-up to the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)