Modi Accuses JMM-Led Coalition of Encouraging Infiltration and Corruption

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand, accusing it of supporting Bangladeshi infiltrators and corrupt practices. He warned that such 'appeasement politics' endangers the tribal population and social structure amid upcoming assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 04-11-2024 13:19 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 13:19 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a vehement critique against the JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand. He branded the coalition as a 'Ghuspaithiya Bandhan' (infiltrators' alliance) and a 'Mafia Ka Ghulam' (mafia's slave) due to alleged support for Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Modi claimed that the alliance's leaders have turned scams into an industry, bringing corruption that has ravaged the state like termites. He highlighted the dangers faced by the tribal community if the current political support for infiltrators persists.

This visit marks Modi's first trip to Jharkhand ahead of assembly elections scheduled for November. He accused the coalition of engaging in 'vote bank politics' by facilitating settlement of Bangladeshi infiltrators, thereby threatening the local social structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

