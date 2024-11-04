Left Menu

High-Stakes Showdown: Trump vs. Harris in the Ultimate Election Battle

The U.S. presidential election featuring Donald Trump and Kamala Harris concludes its final day amidst unprecedented circumstances. Both candidates vie for victory in a closely contested race marked by record voter turnout and intense campaigning in key battleground states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 15:34 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

The United States is witnessing an unprecedented presidential election, with candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris in a fierce contest as the campaign reaches its final day. Scrambling to rally supporters to the polls, both camps portray this election as a pivotal moment for the nation.

Despite extraordinary events, the electorate remains divided, both nationally and in key battleground states. Trump, at 78, survived two assassination attempts, while Harris, 60, leads the Democratic ticket following President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the race.

More than 77 million ballots have already been cast, setting the stage for a critical test of ground operations. As both campaigns intensify last-minute efforts, the outcome remains uncertain, hinging on strategic voter mobilization and engagement in crucial states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

