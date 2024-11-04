Battle for the House: Key Races to Watch in 2024

As the U.S. House of Representatives elections loom, Republicans are fiercely defending their slim majority while Democrats aim to flip just four seats to seize control of the chamber.

In New York's politically charged suburbs, Republicans like Anthony D'Esposito fight to retain their seats, while candidates such as Laura Gillen strive to reclaim them for the Democrats.

Across various battleground states, both parties face tightly contested races. This includes key seats in Maine, Pennsylvania, and Arizona, where political power dynamics could significantly shift, making this election cycle one of high stakes for both parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)