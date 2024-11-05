Tensions Soar as North Korea Fires Ballistic Missiles

North Korea launched several short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern coast on Tuesday, initiating a series of weapons demonstrations just hours before the US presidential election. This comes amid heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

The South Korean military confirmed the launches but did not provide specific details on the number or distance. Japan, however, reported no immediate damage from the missiles, which are believed to have landed at sea. These missile tests follow North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's recent supervision of an intercontinental ballistic missile flight test, intended to reach the US mainland.

In response, the US conducted a military exercise, deploying a B-1B bomber in drills with South Korea and Japan. North Korean officials are expected to increase military displays to attract Washington's attention during the US election period. Meanwhile, North Korea's alliance with Russia, involving munitions and troops, has raised concerns of potential destabilization globally.

