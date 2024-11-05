China and Hong Kong Stocks Soar Amid Economic Optimism

In a promising sign for investors, mainland China and Hong Kong stocks surged nearly 2% on Tuesday, buoyed by emerging positive economic indicators. A private survey revealed China's services sector expanded at its fastest pace in three months, suggesting that Beijing's extensive stimulus efforts are bearing fruit.

Globally, markets maintained a close watch on the U.S. presidential election, where Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are neck-and-neck according to opinion polls. By midday, the Shanghai Composite index rose 1.8%, and the CSI300 index increased nearly 2%, signaling renewed market optimism.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index and Hang Seng Index also showed gains. Meanwhile, proposed tariffs and tax policies by Trump could impact U.S. currency and interest rates. China's focus on stimulus and encouraging investments highlights its strategic approach amidst global trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)