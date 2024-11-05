Bernie Sanders Aims for Fourth Senate Term Amid Political Challenges

Bernie Sanders, the revered progressive senator from Vermont, is vying for his fourth six-year term in the U.S. Senate.

Despite being 83, Sanders remains a pivotal figure in American politics, known for his democratic socialist views and affiliations with Democrats. The senator has been instrumental in shaping key domestic policies under the Biden administration, addressing healthcare, education, and workers' rights. His candidacy faces a formidable challenge from Republican Gerald Malloy, a military veteran, alongside other independent and minor party candidates.

Malloy criticizes Sanders for his lengthy tenure, suggesting it's time for a change. He promises job creation and innovation, opposing tax hikes. Sanders, chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, defends his record on healthcare and climate change, highlighting this election's significance. Sanders began his political journey as Burlington's mayor and later served as a congressman before his presidential bids in 2016 and 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)