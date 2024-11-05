Left Menu

Bernie Sanders Aims for Fourth Senate Term Amid Political Challenges

Senator Bernie Sanders, known for his progressive stance, is running for a fourth Senate term. At 83, he faces opposition from Republican Gerald Malloy and other candidates. Sanders emphasizes issues like democratic threats, inequality, and climate change while Malloy criticizes Sanders' record and promises job creation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vermont | Updated: 05-11-2024 11:12 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 11:12 IST
Bernie Sanders Aims for Fourth Senate Term Amid Political Challenges
Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders, the revered progressive senator from Vermont, is vying for his fourth six-year term in the U.S. Senate.

Despite being 83, Sanders remains a pivotal figure in American politics, known for his democratic socialist views and affiliations with Democrats. The senator has been instrumental in shaping key domestic policies under the Biden administration, addressing healthcare, education, and workers' rights. His candidacy faces a formidable challenge from Republican Gerald Malloy, a military veteran, alongside other independent and minor party candidates.

Malloy criticizes Sanders for his lengthy tenure, suggesting it's time for a change. He promises job creation and innovation, opposing tax hikes. Sanders, chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, defends his record on healthcare and climate change, highlighting this election's significance. Sanders began his political journey as Burlington's mayor and later served as a congressman before his presidential bids in 2016 and 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024