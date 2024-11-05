Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Active Role in Raebareli DISHA Meeting

Rahul Gandhi is attending the DISHA meeting in Raebareli, marking his first official meeting with local officials as an MP. He inaugurated a beautification project and will lay roads under PMGSY. The meeting will address public welfare issues like MGNREGA and housing schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raebareli | Updated: 05-11-2024 11:41 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 11:41 IST
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is poised to make a significant impact in his parliamentary constituency as he attends the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting on Tuesday.

En route to Raebareli, the Lok Sabha MP stopped by the Hanuman temple at Churwa for a traditional visit. Upon arrival, he led the inauguration of a municipal corporation beautification project at the Degree College intersection in Raebareli.

Further highlighting his active involvement, Gandhi will lay the foundation stone for new roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. The DISHA meeting aims to tackle a range of public welfare topics, including programs like MGNREGA and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, according to UP Congress president Ajay Rai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

