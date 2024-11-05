Syed Ali Shah Geelani's Legacy: Acknowledged in J&K Assembly Obituary

The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly paid tribute to renowned personalities, including hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, during obituary references on Tuesday. While over a dozen MLAs spoke, only two mentioned Geelani by name.

PDP MLA Rafiq Ahmad Naik from Tral and National Conference MLA Bashir Ahmad Veeri from Srigufwara-Bijbehara recognized Geelani's contributions as an orator and former house member, despite differing political ideologies.

Naik and Veeri also reflected on other political icons like former President Pranab Mukherjee and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Veeri reiterated the respect owed to Geelani, acknowledging him as a symbol of representation even amidst ideological discord.

