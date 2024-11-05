Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Zaporizhzhia: Russian Attack Claims Lives

A Russian assault on Ukraine's southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia resulted in six deaths and nine injuries, according to regional governor Ivan Fedorov. The attack targeted an infrastructure facility, underscoring the ongoing tension in the region. Fedorov released this information via the Telegram messaging app.

A recent Russian attack on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia has resulted in multiple casualties, regional governor Ivan Fedorov announced. The death toll stands at six, with nine more individuals injured due to the incident.

The strike, according to Fedorov, hit an infrastructure facility within the city. This information was conveyed through a statement on the Telegram messaging app on Tuesday.

The assault highlights the persistent conflict affecting the region and raises concerns about the safety of civilians amid ongoing hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

