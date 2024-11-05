Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Jaishankar's Strategic Indo-Pacific Talks with Australia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed strategic partnerships and regional developments with Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles during his five-day visit to Australia. The talks focused on Indo-Pacific dynamics and were part of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Canberra | Updated: 05-11-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 15:09 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in discussions on Indo-Pacific initiatives with Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles during his visit to Australia. The talks centered on enhancing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

Jaishankar is on a five-day tour in Australia, where he is scheduled to meet with leaders, parliamentarians, members of the Indian diaspora, business figures, media, and think tanks. The visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties across various sectors.

In addition to his meeting with Marles, Jaishankar co-chaired the 15th Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue alongside Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong. Both countries are members of the QUAD bloc, along with Japan and the US, focusing on Pacific region strategies.

