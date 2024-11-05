Left Menu

Dixville Notch Splits Vote in Historic Midnight Tradition

The first votes of a tightly contested presidential election were cast in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, known for its unique tradition of early voting since 1960. This year, votes were evenly split between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, highlighting the close nature of the race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newhampshire | Updated: 05-11-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 15:22 IST
In the early hours of Election Day, Dixville Notch, a small resort town in New Hampshire, continued its longstanding tradition of being the first to conduct in-person voting. As midnight struck, the town's six voters commenced casting their ballots.

In this closely watched presidential election, the results from Dixville Notch reflected the national mood, with an even split between candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. This tie underscores the anticipated tight race throughout the country.

Accompanied by a rousing accordion rendition of the national anthem, the voting process was swift, culminating in a complete vote count just 15 minutes later. This quintessential American tradition dates back to 1960, enlivening the town's democratic practice year after year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

