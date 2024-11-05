Left Menu

Election Day Countdown: Market Jitters and Poll Predictions Shape Trading

U.S. stock index futures held steady preceding election day, with traders expecting volatility until a winner emerges. Market predictions range for Trump and Harris, while investors monitor Congressional races. Equities edged higher as Treasury yields eased; Federal Reserve meeting and economic data add layers to this crucial week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 16:15 IST
Election Day Countdown: Market Jitters and Poll Predictions Shape Trading
Syrian elections Image Credit:

U.S. stock index futures remained steady on Tuesday as traders prepared for potentially volatile trading sessions leading up to election day.

Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris both forecasted victory in their campaigns' closing day, with polls indicating a tight race. Betting markets showed mixed results, with Harris slightly ahead on PredictIt, while Trump led on Polymarket and Betfair.

The VIX, Wall Street's "fear gauge" for expected equity volatility, rose to 21.98. Meanwhile, megacap growth stocks slightly increased, and traders carefully watched for Congressional election outcomes, which could affect the balance of power in Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024