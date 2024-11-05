Election Day Countdown: Market Jitters and Poll Predictions Shape Trading

U.S. stock index futures remained steady on Tuesday as traders prepared for potentially volatile trading sessions leading up to election day.

Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris both forecasted victory in their campaigns' closing day, with polls indicating a tight race. Betting markets showed mixed results, with Harris slightly ahead on PredictIt, while Trump led on Polymarket and Betfair.

The VIX, Wall Street's "fear gauge" for expected equity volatility, rose to 21.98. Meanwhile, megacap growth stocks slightly increased, and traders carefully watched for Congressional election outcomes, which could affect the balance of power in Washington.

