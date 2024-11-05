High-Stakes Presidential Showdown: Trump vs. Harris

The presidential race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris comes to an intense close as Americans vote. Trump's strategy includes radical plans for federal workforce change and foreign tariffs, whereas Harris champions bipartisan collaboration without significant policy shifts from President Biden's administration.

Battleground states like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin become pivots for both candidates on election day. Harris aims to make history as the first female president and a continuation of the previous administration's agenda. Meanwhile, Trump seeks to capitalize on his established voter base and security-focused policies.

The election could reshape America's international alliances, particularly concerning Ukraine. Security concerns loom large with foreign disinformation threats, legal challenges, and potential violence. Americans also vote on numerous local and state matters including ballot measures and congressional candidate choices.

