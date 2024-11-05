Left Menu

Sharad Pawar: Reflecting on a Political Legacy and Future Leadership

Sharad Pawar, NCP (SP) chief, considers retiring from parliamentary politics as his Rajya Sabha term ends in 2026. He urges new leadership, highlighting his career achievements across the Maharashtra assembly and the Indian government. The upcoming Baramati elections feature an intra-family political contest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 05-11-2024 17:39 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 17:39 IST
In a revealing statement, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar hinted at a potential retirement from parliamentary politics once his Rajya Sabha term concludes in 2026. The veteran politician spoke at a rally in Baramati, noting the importance of paving the way for new leadership.

Pawar, who has enjoyed significant success in both state and central government roles throughout his career, reflected on his achievements – from becoming chief minister of Maharashtra four times to serving as both agriculture and defence minister. He underscored his decision years ago to step back from local politics, entrusting responsibilities to his nephew, Ajit Pawar.

With the Nationalist Congress Party embroiled in an internal power struggle, Sharad Pawar announced support for his grand-nephew Yugendra against Ajit in the forthcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. Despite stepping away from electoral politics, Pawar vowed to continue social work, particularly aiding drought-affected regions and marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

