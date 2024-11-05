Sharad Pawar: Reflecting on a Political Legacy and Future Leadership

In a revealing statement, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar hinted at a potential retirement from parliamentary politics once his Rajya Sabha term concludes in 2026. The veteran politician spoke at a rally in Baramati, noting the importance of paving the way for new leadership.

Pawar, who has enjoyed significant success in both state and central government roles throughout his career, reflected on his achievements – from becoming chief minister of Maharashtra four times to serving as both agriculture and defence minister. He underscored his decision years ago to step back from local politics, entrusting responsibilities to his nephew, Ajit Pawar.

With the Nationalist Congress Party embroiled in an internal power struggle, Sharad Pawar announced support for his grand-nephew Yugendra against Ajit in the forthcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. Despite stepping away from electoral politics, Pawar vowed to continue social work, particularly aiding drought-affected regions and marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)