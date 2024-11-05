Left Menu

Kharge Accuses BJP of Plundering Jharkhand's Resources

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP of attempting to seize power in Jharkhand to exploit its mineral resources, criticizing Prime Minister Modi for unfulfilled promises. Kharge alleged the party prioritizes wealthy interests over public welfare and warned against their divisive tactics and intentions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 05-11-2024 18:15 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 18:15 IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, speaking at rallies in Jharkhand, launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing the party of eyeing the state's mineral wealth rather than focusing on public welfare. He claimed that the BJP's intent was to plunder resources like coal, referred to as 'black gold'.

Kharge didn't mince words in his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, labeling him as the 'head of liars'. He highlighted unfulfilled promises, notably the pledge to create two crore jobs for youths, and accused the Prime Minister of serving the wealthy while neglecting the poor.

The election fervor escalated as Kharge vowed that the BJP's schemes to remove Jharkhand's tribal Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, would not succeed. He decried what he described as the BJP's divisive strategies and urged voters to resist their attempts to seize power unjustly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

