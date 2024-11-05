Historic Showdown: Trump vs. Harris in Fierce Presidential Race

The fierce presidential race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris headed towards an uncertain conclusion as millions voted on Tuesday. The contest was marked by starkly different visions for the country, fueled by unprecedented events such as two assassination attempts on Trump and Joe Biden's withdrawal.

Divisions were evident even in the first ballots in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, where voters split between Harris and Trump. The nation remains polarized, with Trump hinting at declaring victory prematurely and sowing doubts about the legitimacy of results.

Harris hopes to break barriers as the first female president, while Trump seeks a historic non-consecutive term win. Control of Congress is also at stake, adding further intensity to an already contentious electoral battle that has seen over 80 million early votes.

