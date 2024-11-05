Protests Ignite Over Slow Paddy Procurement in Punjab

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) staged protests throughout Punjab, decrying the delayed process of paddy procurement and transportation.

Criticizing both the AAP-led state government and the central authorities, SAD accused them of compelling farmers to offload their produce below the minimum support price (MSP). Additionally, the protests spotlighted the inadequate distribution of DAP fertilizer crucial for the upcoming wheat sowing season.

Memorandums submitted to district officials held the AAP government accountable for the alleged procurement failures and insufficient logistics planning, impacting farmers' preparations for subsequent crops like wheat.

(With inputs from agencies.)