Protests Ignite Over Slow Paddy Procurement in Punjab

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) organized protests across Punjab against delayed paddy procurement. They criticized the AAP government and the Centre for inefficiencies, alleging farmers are coerced into selling below MSP and face a lack of DAP fertilizer. Memorandums were presented to officials demanding improved procurement procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-11-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 18:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) staged protests throughout Punjab, decrying the delayed process of paddy procurement and transportation.

Criticizing both the AAP-led state government and the central authorities, SAD accused them of compelling farmers to offload their produce below the minimum support price (MSP). Additionally, the protests spotlighted the inadequate distribution of DAP fertilizer crucial for the upcoming wheat sowing season.

Memorandums submitted to district officials held the AAP government accountable for the alleged procurement failures and insufficient logistics planning, impacting farmers' preparations for subsequent crops like wheat.

