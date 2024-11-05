Left Menu

Bernie Sanders: A Legacy of Progressivism & A Fourth Term Bid

Bernie Sanders, the Vermont independent senator noted for his progressive stance, is running for his fourth term in the US Senate. At 83, he aims to tackle issues like income inequality and climate change. His main opponent is Republican Gerald Malloy, a veteran and businessman advocating for job creation and immigration enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Montpelier(Vermont) | Updated: 05-11-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 19:03 IST
Bernie Sanders, the Vermont independent beloved by progressives, is vying for a fourth six-year term in the US Senate this Tuesday. As a self-described democratic socialist, Sanders has aligned himself closely with the Democrats and has twice come close to securing the presidential nomination. His recent collaborations with the Biden administration focus on key domestic policy issues such as healthcare, education, childcare, and workers' rights.

Sanders, the longest-serving independent in Congress, is being opposed by Republican Gerald Malloy, a US Army veteran and businessman. Other candidates vying for the seat include independent Steve Berry and minor party candidates Mark Stewart Greenstein, Matt Hill, and Justin Schoville. Sanders argues that the nation is facing significant challenges, including threats to democratic foundations and climate change, and expresses a strong commitment to remaining in the fight for Vermont.

Malloy, with a 40-year background in business and military service, has expressed skepticism about Sanders' effectiveness, arguing that it's time for change. If elected, Malloy promises to focus on creating high-paying jobs, champion business growth, and stronger immigration laws, while opposing any increase in taxes. Sanders, however, takes pride in his record, with a focus on equitable access to healthcare and addressing climate change, declaring the upcoming election as one of the most consequential in modern history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

