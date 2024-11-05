Scholz Seeks Unity in Coalition Amid Economic Tensions

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed confidence on Tuesday in resolving budgetary and economic disagreements among the three parties in his coalition, which threaten to destabilize his government.

Speaking at a press conference, Scholz emphasized the necessity of communication between coalition partners, citing a recent concession by the economy minister as proof of room for negotiation.

Scholz's remarks come amid growing tensions that require careful dialogue to maintain governmental stability.

