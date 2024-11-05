Left Menu

Chouhan and PM Modi Call for Action Against Infiltrators in Jharkhand

Union Minister Chouhan and PM Modi express concerns over Bangladeshi infiltrators in Jharkhand, criticizing the JMM-Congress government for using them as a vote bank. They emphasize the need for BJP-led policies to root out infiltrators, protect tribal lands, and uphold their 'roti, beti aur maati' initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 19:32 IST
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday raised alarms over the issue of Bangladeshi infiltrators, pointing out their growing threat in the state of Jharkhand. He criticized the JMM-Congress government for allegedly harnessing these infiltrators as a strategic vote bank.

Chouhan accused the ruling coalition of facilitating the creation of Aadhar and Ration cards for infiltrators, thereby integrating them into the voting lists. He further highlighted a significant decline in the Santhal tribal population, attributing it to the actions of the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance. Chouhan reiterated the Bharatiya Janata Party's commitment to eliminating this threat and protecting tribal land and heritage.

In a rally in Chaibasa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the BJP's resolve to tackle infiltration and secure tribal rights if elected in the upcoming assembly polls. Modi criticized the opposition for jeopardizing the state's identity, promising new legislation to reclaim tribal land and support the 'roti, beti aur maati' vision. Assembly elections are slated for November 13 and 20, with results expected on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

