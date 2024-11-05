Left Menu

Trust but Verify: OBR's New Approach After Forecaster Errors

Britain's Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has adopted a 'trust but verify' approach towards the finance ministry after inaccuracies in spending forecasts under the last Conservative government. Errors in March's budget led New Labour finance minister Rachel Reeves to manage a substantial fiscal gap. Greater transparency is now demanded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 19:39 IST
Trust but Verify: OBR's New Approach After Forecaster Errors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Office for Budget Responsibility in Britain has adjusted its oversight strategy, signaling a shift towards a 'trust but verify' stance after incorrect spending forecasts were presented ahead of March's budget statement by the previous Conservative government.

Chair Richard Hughes informed the Treasury Committee that this adjustment aims to prevent future oversight failures like those witnessed in March.

New Labour finance minister, Rachel Reeves, tackled a fiscal deficit, arguing against Conservative claims. The OBR pinpoints lack of transparency from finance officials as a central issue and calls for a more detailed breakdown in future forecasting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024