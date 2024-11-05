Left Menu

Empowering Public Voices: Himachal Pradesh's 'Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar' Initiative

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized addressing public grievances as a top priority, launching the 'Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar' program to facilitate government-public interaction for speedy issue resolution. Sukhu announced educational and infrastructural projects, while criticizing previous government's resource mismanagement.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has affirmed that addressing public grievances remains a top priority for his administration. During a visit to his home constituency, Nadaun, Sukhu underscored the government's commitment by launching the 'Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar' initiative.

At Putriyal village in Nadaun, 147 complaints were heard, and officials were instructed to resolve these issues promptly. The initiative aims to bridge the gap between the government and the public, ensuring swift problem-solving and incorporating public suggestions for developmental goals.

In addition to announcing infrastructure projects like road constructions in Putriyal, Sukhu also promised free education for 23,000 children of widows and single mothers, while critiquing the previous BJP government's financial policies, accusing them of resource mismanagement for electoral gains.

