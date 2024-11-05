INDIA Bloc Promises Transformative Changes in Jharkhand Election Manifesto
The INDIA bloc's manifesto for the Jharkhand assembly elections pledges significant initiatives, including 10 lakh jobs for youth, enhanced reservations for various communities, a rise in health insurance coverage, and a focus on education. The BJP challenges the authenticity of these promises, citing past unmet commitments.
The INDIA bloc has rolled out an ambitious manifesto for the impending Jharkhand assembly elections, setting the stage with promises of 10 lakh jobs and health insurance up to Rs 15 lakh for the underprivileged.
Amidst these pledges, the BJP has labeled the JMM and Congress as 'experts in making false promises,' challenging the feasibility of these commitments.
Key highlights of the manifesto include enhanced reservations, free monthly ration adjustments, affordable gas cylinders, and plans for creating educational and industrial institutions to boost employment opportunities.
