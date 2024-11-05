U.S. Election's Ripple Effect on China: Trade Challenges Loom

As the U.S. gears up for one of its tightest presidential elections, China braces for the ensuing implications, with trade, technology, and security at the forefront of global tensions.

Experts in Beijing forecast that either Donald Trump or Kamala Harris will continue the U.S.'s tough stance on China. While Trump's campaign suggests increased tariffs, Harris is expected to maintain existing ones established during the Biden administration.

The geopolitical rivalry is entrenched, and strategic alliances in East Asia are anticipated to persist, regardless of the election outcome. Within this high-stakes political landscape, the structural tensions between these superpowers remain a significant challenge for global economic and diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)