Left Menu

Congress Shifts Support to Independent Candidate Rajesh Latkar in Kolhapur

Following the withdrawal of their official candidate, the Congress party has decided to support independent candidate Rajesh Latkar in Kolhapur (North) assembly constituency. This decision comes as Maharashtra prepares for elections on November 20. Key Congress leaders are working to ensure Latkar's victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolhapur | Updated: 05-11-2024 23:54 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 23:54 IST
Congress Shifts Support to Independent Candidate Rajesh Latkar in Kolhapur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected turn of events, the Congress party has shifted its support to Rajesh Latkar, an independent candidate, for the Kolhapur (North) assembly constituency. This decision follows the sudden withdrawal of Congress's official candidate, Madhurima Raje Chhatrapati, leaving the party scrambling for a new strategy.

The announcement was made on Tuesday after a meeting of senior Congress leaders, including Shahu Chhatrapati and Satej Patil, who expressed concern over the last-minute change. Despite the setback, the party remains determined to secure victory in one of its strongholds in western Maharashtra.

Kolhapur (North) has become a significant battleground as Maharashtra prepares for elections on November 20. The support for Latkar is an effort to maintain political influence in the region amidst internal disputes and opposition from the Shiv Sena (Mahayuti) candidate Rajesh Kshirsagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024