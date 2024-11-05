Congress Shifts Support to Independent Candidate Rajesh Latkar in Kolhapur

In an unexpected turn of events, the Congress party has shifted its support to Rajesh Latkar, an independent candidate, for the Kolhapur (North) assembly constituency. This decision follows the sudden withdrawal of Congress's official candidate, Madhurima Raje Chhatrapati, leaving the party scrambling for a new strategy.

The announcement was made on Tuesday after a meeting of senior Congress leaders, including Shahu Chhatrapati and Satej Patil, who expressed concern over the last-minute change. Despite the setback, the party remains determined to secure victory in one of its strongholds in western Maharashtra.

Kolhapur (North) has become a significant battleground as Maharashtra prepares for elections on November 20. The support for Latkar is an effort to maintain political influence in the region amidst internal disputes and opposition from the Shiv Sena (Mahayuti) candidate Rajesh Kshirsagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)